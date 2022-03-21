Edward F. Johnson of Montgomery, NY, formerly of Long Beach, CA, entered into rest on Friday, March 18, 2022. He was 77.

The son of the late Robert Johnson and Anna Harchut Johnson, he was born on October 15, 1944, in Goshen, NY.

He was a US Navy Vietnam Veteran.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Johnson; son, Michael R. Johnson; daughter, Jayme C. Bosch (Matthew); son, Bryan E. Johnson (Linda); son Shawnn Johnson (Michelle); along with 11 grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Donald Johnson.

As per his wishes, cremation will be held privately.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.