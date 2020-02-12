Dorothy 'Sally' Sicina McMullen

Dorothy H. "Sally" Sicina McMullen, a resident who split her life between New York City then Wyckoff, N.J., entered into rest on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff.

The daughter of Joseph C. and Mary Wozniak Sicina, she was born June 9, 1926, in Florida, N.Y.

She was married to Edwin Daniel McMullen, who predeceased her in October 1976.

Dorothy was a musical artist in the singing duo of "Sally and Marvin Clark." She also worked as an Administrative Assistant in later years.

She is survived by her children: Annette and husband Per Karlsson of Clifton, N.J., Mary Ellen and husband Freddie Reyes of E. Stroudsburg, Pa., and Patrick and wife Loretta McMullen of Passaic, N.J. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Jacqueline and husband Michael Persico and Nicklas Karlsson, Jennifer and husband Alexis Louis-Rudloff, Ryan Reyes and Stephanie Reyes. She is also survived by her great grandchildren: Gaia, Disa, Michael James and Madison Kate.

She was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m, at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St Joseph Cemetery in the Village of Florida, along with her husband Eddie.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave, NY, NY 10001.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.