Doris A. Pia, of Spring Valley, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Monday January 11, 2021.

Doris was born in Queens, NY on September 13, 1935 to Anna (Ring) and William Palubin. She grew up in Nyack and upon graduating from Nyack High School in 1953 was recruited and hired as a secretary for Lederle Labs to work in their New York City offices in the RCA building now known as 30 Rock.

Gerald J. Pia, of Spring Valley, NY, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Gerald was born in Queens, NY on October 29, 1931 to Luciano and Mildred (LaPorte) Pia. He grew up in Nanuet, NY, graduated from Nyack High School in 1950 receiving a baseball scholarship from Bowling Green University but chose to pursue a career in professional baseball. He was drafted in 1952 and served in the U. S. Army in Korea until 1954.

Gerald married the love of his life, Doris, at St. Ann’s Church in Nyack in 1954. They settled in Spring Valley where they raised their five children. Doris and Gerald were very active in their children’s sporting and scouting activities. Their annual family camping vacations created many memories which are still fondly spoken of today.

Gerald opened E.J. Korvettes department store in Nanuet continuing to work at various locations until the chain closed in 1980. He then continued to work in retail until his retirement.

Doris worked part time in Liotta’s Bakery while her children were young and then full time as a legal secretary for Mann, Mann and Lewis until her retirement.

Later in life together they enjoyed bowling, golfing, racquetball and spending time at their home in the Hide Out, PA. They also enjoyed traveling, especially to Sanibel Island, FL.

They are survived by their children, Laura Karlan, of Suffern, N.Y.; Gary Pia, of Spring Valley, N.Y.; Susan (William) Martin, of Spring Valley, N.Y.; Janet (Terrence) Grahn of Warwick, N.Y. and Michelle Capetillo of Bloomingburg, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Gerald’s brother, Lawrence, sadly passed away four days after Gerald. Doris and Gerald were predeceased by their parents, son-in-law Richmond Karlan, and grandson Angel Martin.

A celebration in honor of the life Gerald and Doris built together will be held on Sat., Apr. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hannemann Funeral Home, 88 S. Broadway, Nyack, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to United Hospice, 11 Stokum Ln., New City, NY.