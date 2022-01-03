Debra Graham, age 60, of Milford, Pa. passed away on Dec. 10, 2021. She was born Debra Hasbrouck on Aug. 13, 1961.

Debra was visiting David’s relatives when she got sick with COVID-19 in western Pennsylvania’s UPMC Kane Hospital.

Debra grew up in Warwick, N.Y., before marrying David in April 1998. Together they attended Milford Kingdom Hall of Jehova’s Witnesses. Debra enjoyed spending her time sharing Bible teachings with those in the community.

There will be a memorial service on Zoom on Jan. 8, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

She is predeceased by her father Charles. She is survived by her mother, Marie Hasbrouck, her husband, David Graham, mother-in-law, Barbara Graham, siblings, Kathy Tiedemann and husband, Bill, Ken Hasbrouck and wife, Rechel; Cheryl Ziegler and her husband, John; Tom Hasbrouck and his wife, Michell.

Online donations can be made to JW.org or send condolence notes and memorial donations to David Graham, 114 Pedersen Ridge Road, Milford, Pa.