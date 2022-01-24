David E. Stika, of Warwick, NY, formerly of Ridgefield Park, NJ, passed away on January 23, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Nyack, NY. He was 73 years old.

Born in Teaneck, NJ, on December 22, 1948, he was the son of the late Thomas O. and Catherine E. (Hagerty) Stika. David worked at the Pathmark in Hackensack as a cart attendant for many years. His interests included watches, shoes, and basketballs.

David is survived by his sister, Paula Fabbro, of Warwick, NY; brother, Thomas W. Stika of Wanaque, NJ; nieces and nephews: Christina Fabbro, Peter Stika, Julia Mythen, Thomas G. Stika, and John W. Stika. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Catherine A. Stika.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 26, from 2 to 4:00 p.m. and 7 to 9:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, at St. Stephen The First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass will be online live at the time of the Mass. Arrangements were made by the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com