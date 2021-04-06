Concetta S. Compitello a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y. passed away on April 5, 2021. She was 88 years old.

Born on July 4, 1932 in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Pasquale and Lauretta Bellomo.

Connie worked in a coat factory in Brooklyn and when she moved to Warwick, she worked in the high school cafeteria, the dietary department of St. Anthony’s Hospital, and was part of the domestic staff at the old St. Stephen’s rectory.

Concetta is survived by her son, Frank Compitello, Jr.; brother, Pasquale “Pat” Bellomo; and nephew Pasquale Bellomo. She was predeceased by her husband Frank Compitello, Sr. in 2013.

The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Valley View Center who cared for Concetta.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com