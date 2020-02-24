Christine Carmack, a longtime resident of Warwick (formerly of Suffern) passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Sapphire Nursing Home in Goshen, surrounded by her loving family. She was 69 years old.

Born in Queens on May 9, 1950, she was the oldest of six children born to Kenneth and Elizabeth (Brunner) Morton.

Christine was the owner of Video & Clip Hair Salon in Chester. She was also the owner of Lake Station Plaza and co-owner of EJC Plumbing. She was married to Edward Carmack.

Her family's statement reads: “Christine was a wonderful mother, always putting her family first. She enjoyed travelling, but she always said the best part of it was returning home to her children and her grandchildren whom she adored.”

Christine is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ed; their four children: daughter Dawn of Connecticut, son Timothy and his wife Keri of Florida, N.Y., son Eddie of Warwick and daughter Heather Hutchinson and her husband Alan of Plattsburgh; grandchildren: Kayla, Jordan, Haley, Alexiss, Shane, Riley, Macie, Alivia and Jaxson; two great-grandchildren; her beloved mother-in-law Edith of Goshen; daughter-in-law Ophlie Massert of Warwick; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Feb. 27 at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

A funeral service was held Feb. 28 at the funeral home. Interment followed the service in Warwick Cemetery.

A special thank you to Christine’s doctors and the"‘angels" at Sapphire who made her last days comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.