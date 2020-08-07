C. Clinton Smith Jr., a long time resident of Hewitt, New Jersey, passed on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was 86 years old.

Clint was born on July 23, 1933, and was predeceased by his wife Irene of 55 years. He was well known and very active in both the community and politics.

Clint grew up in a political environment and had a strong civic duty. Until his passing, Clint was the N.J. Governor’s Representative on the Greenwood Lake Commission for both Governor Phil Murphy as well as Governor Chris Christie. He was also a current member of the West Milford Environmental Commission.

Both Clint and Irene held political offices and were both elected and reelected Passaic County Freeholder, serving multiple concurrent terms.

Clint also served many years as a member of the West Milford Planning Board and was an active member of the Republican Party in West Milford and Americans for Prosperity.

In 1953 he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and served as a diesel mechanic on a tugboat in Labrador, Canada. He was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army in 1955.

Prior to serving in the military he was a member of the Mt. Holly Volunteer Fire Department and graduated from Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly, N.J., in 1951.

After graduating and before entering military service he helped survey and clear the Pine Barons portion of the Garden State Parkway.

After the Army he got his first sales job working for Pittsburgh Pipe Cleaners. PPC provided equipment to clean any type of industrial pipes from sewers to refineries. He traveled to Canada, the Midwestern States and parts of Mexico for PPC.

While living in Chicago Clint met the love of his life and mother of his four boys, Irene Angeline Maley. They were married on June 20, 1959, in Hammond, Indiana.

Clint started working for Walter Kidde Co. shortly after being married which initiated his long career in the public safety industry. While at Kidde Clint held many sales positions, including New England Sales Manager. During his time at Kidde he helped revolutionize kitchen fire suppression systems that are still used today. He was named salesman of the year multiple times.

After leaving Kidde in 1971 he was in charge of sales for Baker Industries, Pyro-Chem and then Rockwood Systems, all specializing in fire suppression agents.

In 1977 he and Irene started a manufacturing representative company CC Smith Associates specializing in fire safety and industrial equipment based out of Hewitt, N.J. Clint and Irene represented many companies throughout the years. Some of the most notable include Streamlight (1978-2005), Paratech, Partner, Metzler, Globe, Tempo, Nichols Oxygen, Breakfree, Flitz, Cementex and others including Hydro-Test Products, Inc. which was owned by one of his best friends, Richard Byrnes.

In 1978 Clint and Irene started a fire hose manufacturing company called C. C. Smith Inc. which sold fire hose nationally to both fire and industrial customers.

During his long career Clint, Irene and their sons became well known throughout the fire, safety and industrial industries. Clint also was associated with the National Society of Safety Engineers, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Manufacturers Agents National Association (MANA).

Clint loved being on the water which led him to Greenwood Lake, N.J. He started boating on the lake with his family in 1965 and shortly afterwards purchased a summer home in Lakeside Hewitt, N.J., and in 1978 purchased his last home located on Greenwood Lake in Hewitt.

When he had spare time, he enjoyed any opportunity to be on the water in a power boat or sail boat which were docked at his home. He also loved to read books about history, autobiographies and biographies.

Clint is predeceased by his wife Irene and his son Timothy Andrew Smith. Clint and Irene had four sons: Clinton Smith and his wife Mary Smith of Warwick, New York; Mike Smith and Terry Hardick of Milford, Pennsylvania; and William Smith and Jaroslava Tkacova of Clifton, New Jersey. He also leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn and Dean Helfer of Butler, Pennsylvania. Clint and Irene have six grandchildren: Samuel Smith, Rose Smith, Lisa Smith Galeano, Kelly Smith Forbes, Alexandra Smith and Victoria Smith in addition to having numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Clinton had many friends and family which he enjoyed talking with all the time. He will be missed but not forgotten.

A memorial service will be held in his memory on Sunday, Aug. 30, between 1 and 3 p.m.. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, N.J.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 1087, Hewitt, NJ 07421 in his memory.