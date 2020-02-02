Bernice A. DeGroat (nee Cox), a lifetime resident of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 68 years old.

She was born in Warwick on Oct. 22, 1951, the daughter of Fred and Harriet Cox.

Bernice was a cashier at the former Warwick Grand Union for 30 years. She enjoyed bowling and dancing.

Her family's statement reads: “Mom liked to laugh and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a very caring and hardworking mother, always putting others before herself.”

She is survived by her daughters, Tina Stewart and Dana Tuck and her husband Justin, all of Warwick; and son, Michael DeGroat and his wife Jaime of Chester; two sisters: Ruby Smith of Lake Wales, Fla., and Deborah Cox of Warwick; seven grandchildren: Dwight Herrmann (Krista), Kyle Herrmann (Courtney), Quinn Herrmann and Marisa Herrmann, Gabriella Tuck, and Sophia and Emma DeGroat; five great-grandchildren: Ciara, Kyle, Eliana, Zoe and Aubrey; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank nurse Kadine Wallace, aide Pam Johnson, Dr Wang, Dr. Amnot and the staff of Horizon Family Medical Group and Good Samaritan hospital for their care of mom.

Visitation was held Feb. 4 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

A funeral service was held Feb. 5 at the U.A.M.E Church, 99 McEwen St., Warwick.

Interment followed the service in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 North Michigan Ave, Suite 1700 Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.