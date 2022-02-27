Barbara J Dooley, of Warwick, NY, passed away on February 24th with her family at her side after a long illness at 73 years old.

Barbara was born on July 2, 1948, in Battle Creek, Michigan. She is the daughter of the late Arthur and Louise Selbee. She later in her teens moved to Palatka, Florida. She attended Jones College in Jacksonville where she met the love of her life John Dooley. After graduating they both moved to Paramus, NJ, where John is from, got married, and bought a house. In 1991 they moved to Warwick, NY.

Barbara was a realtor for Coldwell Banker and Better Homes and Gardens along with being a stay at home mother. She loved the beach, gardening, lighthouses, collecting sea shells, birds, and spending time with friends and family.

Barbara is survived by her husband John Dooley, of Warwick, her sister Janet Tuin of Battle Creek, MI, her son Shawn Dooley and wife Cynthia in East Williston, NY, her son Brian Dooley and wife Alycia in Roxborough Park, CO, and her son Gregory Dooley and wife Laura in Williamsville, NY. Also survived by her seven grandchildren: Aubrey, Victoria, Harper, Lachlan, Anderson, Cormac and Sadie who were her life.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 4th at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick with interment following the Mass in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara’s memory to a charity walk organized by her granddaughter Victoria at the Children’s American Heart Association, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062 or online athttps://give.childrensheartfoundation.org/site/TR/HeartWalk/HeartWalk?px=1069513&pg=personal&fr_id=1360

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com