Armando Mastrantoni of Middletown passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern. He was 83 years old.

He was born on March 10, 1937, in Monte San Giovanni Campano, Italy. He was one of eight children of Tommasina (Reali) and Mario Mastrantoni.

In 1958 Armando immigrated to the United States and started a career in printing at Cellucraft in New Hyde Park. He married Antonia Crescenzi in 1966 and they raised two boys, Dean and Thomas.

After 15 years as a printer, he started a new career in the Italian food industry along with his three brothers. Together they operated Sansone Food Products in Garden City Park.

After he retired in 2005, he became an avid golfer and real estate investor.

Armando is survived by his loving wife, Antonia; sons and grandchildren: Dean Mastrantoni and his son Alexander, and Thomas Mastrantoni and his children: Gabriella, Daniella and Massim; siblings: Rocco and sister-in-law Marie of Melville, Alfonzo and sister-in-law Maria of Mount Sinai, Ines and brother-in-law Aldo Fini of Chester and Amelia Cinelli of Elmont; many cousins, nieces, and nephews here and abroad.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mario; his mother, Tommasina; his brother Vincenzo; his daughter-in-law Gina (nee Iannuzzi) Mastrantoni and two sisters, Filomena and Iolanda.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to St. Stephen Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions on public gatherings, private arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

