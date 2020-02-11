Antonino “Tony” Pitingaro of Warwick, N.Y., passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was 78.

Antonino was born in Scillato, Italy, to Giuseppe and Graziella (nee Castelli) Pitingaro on Feb. 23, 1941.

He was the owner of P&D Sanitation of Warwick.

Tony was his family’s most trusted advisor and he was the one they called when they needed help. The one thing that stands out about him is that everything he did, he did so that his children could have all the opportunities to be successful that he never had. He worked so hard his whole life so that his children’s lives would be easier than his and that they would have things he never had.

What made him happy was to see his family happy and to be with his grandchildren and to share his success with everyone he loved.

His family's statement reads: “To his family, he was the best father a child could ask for and a true inspiration to his grandchildren. We adored him; his daily presence in all our lives will be missed.”

Tony is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Francesca (nee Lio) Pitingaro of Warwick; six children, Grace Warren and her husband, Joseph, of Warwick, Joseph Pitingaro of Warwick, Antonietta LoRusso and her husband, Bryan, of Cooperstown, N.Y., Jason Pitingaro of Warwick, Paul Pitingaro and his wife, Leah, of San Diego, California, and Jaime Pitingaro and her husband, Nicholas Di Maria of Chester, N.Y.; sisters, Margherita Mastrogiacomo of Torino, Italy, and Maria Pitingaro of Scillato, Italy; 15 grandchildren: Carmeron and Kathryn Warren, Giuseppe Pitingaro, Nicholas, Francesca, Paul, Luca Matthew, Isabel, Nina and Daniel LaRusso, Antonino and Vivienne Pitingaro; Stella and Josephine Di Maria; and one great-granddaughter, Scarlet Greibesland.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Giuseppe, Vincenzo and Luigi Pitingaro.

Visitation was to be held Feb. 13 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

A Funeral Mass was to be celebrated Feb. 14 at St. Stephen Roman Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.