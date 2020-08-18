AnnMarie Schirripa-Harrington passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her residence in Monroe. She was 52 years old.

The daughter of Giovanni and Theresa Linarello Schirripa, she was born on June 6, 1968, in Brooklyn.

AnnMarie was a Purchase Analyst for Temptations in Middletown, but most importantly, she devoted her life to being a loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt.

Survivors include her beloved children: Robert J. Harrington of Monroe: and Victoria T. Babcock of Monroe; her parents Giovanni and Theresa Schirripa of Warwick; her sister Adriana Lodato and her husband Richie of Warwick; and by her nieces and nephews: Sabrina, Isabella, Anthony and Gianna.

AnnMarie’s infectious laugh brought joy to all those around her. Her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by those she loved most. She had a love for baking, but the true passion for her came from sharing the sweets with others. Her generosity to all had no boundaries. Her authenticity and honest personality made an impact on those she knew, whether it be for a moment or a lifetime.

If she was here right now she would say: “It is what it is.”

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of any flowers or gifts, the family is asking donations to be made toward a memorial fund in which all proceeds will go to the children of AnnMarie.

Donations can be made via cash or check in person or through the following link: Gf.me/u/yruniv

AnnMarie’s family is eternally grateful for your prayers and contributions.