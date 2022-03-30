Andrew P. Damia, of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022 after a life well-lived. He was 99 years old.

Born in Rochester, NY, on November 15, 1922, he was the son of Emil and Malvina (Crudeli) Damia.

Andrew proudly served in the US Army during World War II. Prior to retirement, he was a Vice-President for Marsh & McLennan Insurance Brokerage Firm in NYC.

Andrew was married for 70 years to the love of his life, Anna Cassara Damia, who survives him, along with their son Mark and his wife Patricia of Warwick, NY; daughter Barbara Marjoram and her husband Adrian and five grandchildren: Christian, Samantha, Michaela, Alex and Aiden of West Suffield, CT. He was predeceased by a son Robert.

Andy loved golf so much he slept at the course to get the first tee time. He bowled a 300 game in front of a packed Madison Square Garden bowling alley. He loved cross country skiing, cruises and other traveling, and food! Most of all he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will follow the Mass in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Andrew’s name to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stonybrook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550