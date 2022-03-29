Albert M. Cianci, of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Paramus, NJ), passed away on March 26, 2022 at Schervier Pavilion Nursing Facility. He was 95 years old.

Born on June 10, 1926, he was the son of the late Achille and Giovanna (Iandolo) Cianci.

He was married and devoted to his girlfriend, Sandra (nee Bernstein) for 63 wonderful years before she passed away in January of 2013. He is survived by their three sons, Craig and his wife, Christine, of New Windsor, NY; Gary and his wife, Deborah, of Wyckoff, NJ; Scott and his wife, Kathleen, of Pompton Lakes, NJ. He adored his grandchildren: Brenda, Michele, Jill, Karen, Colleen, Allison, Stephanie, Albert, Steven and step grandchildren Myles and Avery. He also enjoyed seeing his great grandchildren, Makayla, Julian, Jalissa and Jake.

A family statement reads, “Albert will be loved and missed. We are comforted knowing he is again with the love of his life, Sandra. Rest in Peace.”

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY, with entombment following in Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com