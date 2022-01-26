Chad Uckermark engaged to Breanna Eng

Herbert & Victoria Uckermark of Warwick are excited to announce the engagement of their son Chad Uckermark to Breanna Eng, daughter of Sunny and Shirley Eng of Holtsville, NY.

Chad is a graduate of Warwick Valley High School and has a Masters of Mechanical Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology. He is currently employed as a senior manufacturing engineer with Tesla, in Buffalo, NY.

Breanna is a graduate of Sachem High School East and has a Masters of Education for Secondary Science and Inclusion from the University of Rochester. She is currently employed as a chemistry teacher at the School of the Arts in the Rochester City School District.

The happy couple are planning an April 2022 wedding in Rochester, NY, and intend to continue their residency in the Rochester area after the ceremony.