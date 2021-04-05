Warwick couple announces birth of daughter

Jesse and Billie Gallo of Warwick announce the birth of their daughter, Ella Mae.

Ella arrived at 10:53 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and measured 18.5 inches in length.

Ella has two sisters, Adeline Rose at home, and Mabel Grace, in heaven. Maternal grandparents are James and Paula Montanya of Wawarsing. Paternal grandparents are Nick and Alison Gallo of Goshen. Great-grandparents include George and Lana Montanya of Kerhonkson and Lillian Gallo of Brooklyn.