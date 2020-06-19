Couple marries in Michigan

On April 18, 2020, Christopher Dohrmann and Stephanie Bunn exchanged vows in a civil ceremony officiated by the bride’s father on Kielen Farms in Lansing, Mich.

The bride is a 2013 graduate of Michigan State University and is employed at Lineage Logistics in Novi, Mich.

The groom is a 2015 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University and is employed at GM in Warren, Mich.

The newlyweds are excited to celebrate with family and friends at their formal wedding on Nov. 1 at the Inn at St. John’s, Plymouth, Mich.