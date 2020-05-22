Warwick. Town to open Thomas P. Morahan Beach on June 6, limiting visits to only residents

Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton released the following statement on Friday, May 22:

Due to the limitations placed on the Town from NYS as a result of the Corona Virus Pandemic as well as a $500,000 shortfall in Sales Tax revenues to the Town Budget, the following changes to will be in effect for the rest of 2020:

The Town Beach at the Thomas P. Morahan Beach in Greenwood Lake will open tentatively on Saturday, June 6, seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Warwick Town residents only (this, of course, includes Florida, Greenwood Lake and Warwick Village residents).

The beach area will be limited to 50 percent occupancy initially while the town monitors how beach goers observe our social gathering regulations.

Season passes can be obtained from the Warwick Town Clerk by calling 986-1124.

In consultation with the mayors of Florida, Greenwood Lake, Warwick and the Pine Island recreation committee all summer recreation programs have been cancelled for this season.