Warwick. Blessing of the Throats at St. Stephen’s for Feast of Saint Blaise

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the Church of St. Stephen, the First Martyr celebrated the day before the Feast of Saint Blaise, Feb. 3, with a blessing of throats shortly after all masses, including the 5 p.m. Saturday mass on February 1.

The Blessing of the Throats is a sacramental of the Roman Catholic Church celebrated on the feast day of Saint Blaise. It is also celebrated in some of the Eastern Catholic Churches and in parishes of the Anglican Communion.

In the fourth century Saint Blaise was reputed to have miraculously cured a little boy who nearly died because of a fish bone in his throat. He has been invoked on behalf of the sick, especially those afflicted with illnesses of the throat.

- Roger Gavan