Vote Now: The Warwick Advertiser’s Wrapping Paper Contest

It was no easy feat, but after much deliberation, the Warwick Advertiser’s Wrapping Paper Contest judges selected six semifinalists. See the top entries and vote for your favorites by visiting the form below.

The voting period has been extended to December 12 at midnight. Readers may vote once per day until then.

The entry with the most votes will be printed across the centerspread of the Warwick Advertiser’s December 17 edition to be used as wrapping paper by readers throughout Warwick, Pine Island, Florida, and beyond.

Many thanks to our sponsors for making this year’s wrapping paper contest possible: Style Counsel, Jean Claude Pastries, Forever Jewelers, Newhard’s, Frazzleberries, Warwick Valley Olive Oil Company, Dream Donuts, Track 7 Postal Center, The Bungalow, Grappa Ristorante, and Cafe e Dolci.