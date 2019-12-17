Turf fields: 'A way to bolster Warwick athletics'

I am writing in regards to the new athletic facilities that Warwick Valley Central School District is hoping to build.

As a former Warwick student-athlete and an advocate for Warwick athletics, I am an individual that would welcome the forthcoming possibility of new athletic facilities. I believe this is something that is well overdue and is a way to bolster Warwick athletics.

If you could help me in getting this noticed by the citizens of Warwick I believe it would better the school’s chances of seeing this project come to fruition.

New facilities would be extremely beneficial to every student-athlete that would be using the new accommodations. Warwick has always had a tradition is being one of the strongest and most competitive schools in not only our county and section, but on the state and national stages as well.

And, I think it’s about time the school district and the board of education recognize that.

Having brand new turf fields, track surfaces and bathrooms would not only raise the level of competition, but it would also lead to more kids wanting to get out and tryout for and join teams.

This new project would not only excite the kids, but it would bring a great deal of excitement for the parents as well. Imagine coming to a night game and seeing the purple and gold lit up underneath the lights.

Not having to deal with divots in the field or faded letters in the grass because it couldn’t get painted that week. I think this is something that parents and spectators would be very appreciative of and would bring more people out to games or events.

With the construction of this new project, it could also bring better competition to Warwick from all over the state as well as surrounding states. In doing so, this would bring in more revenue for the school by being able to host more events and allow student-athletes to go up against some of the best schools from distant school districts.

The granting of this project is crucial to the future of Warwick athletics and the growth of its students-athletes especially if we want to usher in the generations to come and allow for them to be successful on or off the field.

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter and I hope to resonate with those that will read it.

Sincerely,

Casey Burley

Warwick