Thousands frolicked, some swam, at wintery carnival

It was a cold weekend, punctuated with 20-degree temperatures, strong, sustained gusts of wind, white-out snow squalls, and thick ice covering the lake, but over 8,000 family members, kids, adults, seniors, first responders, and active duty military turned out to experience top national and local entertainers, fireworks, and 40 swimmers who braved 35-degree water temperature to plunge into the icy waters of Greenwood Lake’s Third Annual Winter Carnival, at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park during President’s Weekend, Feb 18-20, 2022.

Friday night headliner entertainers, Soave and Key 7 TKA, performed from the lakefront stage covered by a tent, which helped to shield the blustery wind from musicians, enhanced with a sound system that could be heard throughout the event venue. Concert-goers were met with dozens of artisan vendors inside heated tents and an array of food and beverage truck vendors that included gourmet hamburgers, mac and cheese, empanadas, lobster bisque, chili con carne, as well as craft beer and distilled spirit purveyors. Buon Antipasto’s focaccia bread, filled with such ingredients as prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella, and other Italian delicacies was a favorite among the available items. Families welcomed the hot chocolate and s’mores bar tent and the kids activities and face paintings. Food trucks were lined up on both sides of the street, and the lines for them were about 25-30 people long.

Saturday’s entertainment lineup featured Mike and Krissie who led off the afternoon, and the OC5 Band, who led up to the fireworks at 7:30, set off from the edge of the peninsula adjacent to the gazebo. The brilliant display of colors was fired over a barren, frozen lake, unlike the Fourth of July version, which is usually surrounded by a flotilla pf private watercraft which the marine police have to keep away from the barges filled with fireworks. Afterwards guests were entertained by NBC’s The Voice, Garrett Gardner.

On Sunday, as the temperature warmed up to the mid-thirties, attendees were invited to listen to the Rock Underground student bands who covered popular artists of all ages. Later the Black Dirt Bandits provided additional music for the gathering crowd, awaiting to see the hearty souls who had signed up for the annual Polar Plunge. While the Greenwood Lake Police, Fire Department, and EMS squads prepared the swimming area, they had to cut through thick ice and then float the layers out of the way from the swimmers– two groups of 20 each, some of whom lingered in water up to their necks for several minutes after plunging into the icy, 35-degree water. After the swimmers emerged, safely but shivering from the lake, guests were entertained by additional music from The Mighty Spectrum. Food trucks and beverage vendors remained open for business for the remainder of the event.

There was a heated winter lodge with dining hall, beer, and food pavilion that was packed. This tent had different vendors for food and drinks to eat and drink there or take home. Another tent, called Vendor Village, had vendors selling different merchandise. This was also packed, especially after the polar plunge.

Some of the outdoor activities included a petting zoo, a merry-go-round, cornhole games, carnival games and concessions, and axe throwing.

The Village of Greenwood Lake welcomes residents and visitors alike to learn more about upcoming events in the village throughout the year by clicking on VillageofGreenwoodLake.org.

