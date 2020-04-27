x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Things to Shop Local in Warwick this Week

Support local businesses while social distancing

27 Apr 2020 | 10:09
    Things to Shop Local in Warwick this Week
    Hand sanitizer from Fusion CBD
    Things to Shop Local in Warwick this Week
    Nursing is a work of Heart mug from Etched in Time

Fusion CBD's essential oil infused hand sanitizer

Discover the feel-good balance you need, naturally with Fusion CBD! Locally-grown and produced, Fusion CBD offers the highest quality full-spectrum, whole plant CBD on the market. 30% OFF ALL PRODUCTS (not including sanitizers) through May 31st. Sanitizer starts at $3.50

Order online, free shipping AND gift on orders over $99: www.fusioncbd.com

Things to Shop Local in Warwick this Week

This "Nursing is a Work of Heart" Mug from Etched in Time

Thank your favorite nurse with this 20 ounce insulated travel mug. Available in black, pink, purple, or red from Etched in Time’s Etsy store online (plus—lots of other customizable gifts perfect for Mothers Day!) This gift is $25. Order online, shipping is FREE: www.etsy.com/shop/etchedintimegifts

$!Things to Shop Local in Warwick this Week