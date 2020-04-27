$!Things to Shop Local in Warwick this Week

Fusion CBD's essential oil infused hand sanitizer

Discover the feel-good balance you need, naturally with Fusion CBD! Locally-grown and produced, Fusion CBD offers the highest quality full-spectrum, whole plant CBD on the market. 30% OFF ALL PRODUCTS (not including sanitizers) through May 31st. Sanitizer starts at $3.50

Order online, free shipping AND gift on orders over $99: www.fusioncbd.com