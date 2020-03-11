Symphony changes site for March 14 concert from Mount St. Mary College to Motorcyclepedia Museum

Newburgh. The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra (GNSO) has changed the site of its Saturday, March 14, concert to the Motorcyclepedia Museum in Newburgh from Aquinas Hall on the Mount Saint Mary College campus.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m as originally scheduled, at the museum located at 250 Lake St. (Route 32) in Newburgh.

“Our board made the decision to change the site when we learned that Mount Saint Mary College was closing its facility several days early for the Spring break due to the coronavirus," said George Levy, president of the GNSO. "Our Music Director Russell Ger and the musicians have worked hard to create a terrific program and we wanted to be able to share it with our loyal audience.”

Essentials

Call 845 913-7157 or visit www.newburghsymphony.org. Tickets willnow be sold only at the door: Seniors $25, Open seating $35. Students are admitted free to open seating.

Arrive at 6:30 p.m. for the concert preview by Gordon Shacklett.