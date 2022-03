Peter Lai, Education Program Coordinator of Orange Environment, announced a series of “ Practice Sustainable Living “ workshops in Warwick and Greenwood Lake:

3/19 AM Grow mushroom in your back yard

PM Grow vegetable from seed to harvest

4/2 AM Home Composting and Soil Health

PM Rain Water Catchment and Water Conservation

The mushroom workshop is a hands on session, including inoculation on oak tree logs provided free.

Call 845-313-4246 for questions or registration