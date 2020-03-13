Programs help youth, adults in need

Warwick Rotarians are continuing their programs to assist local non-profit organizations helping youth and adults in need.

Speaking to the service club this month were Mary Williams, executive director of Beautiful People Adaptive Sports, and Annette Donahue Kahrs, executive director of Hope Not Handcuffs.

Beautiful People is a Warwick-based organization providing adaptive team sports for area children and young adults with physical and developmental disabilities ages 5 to 21. Hope Not Handcuffs is "an innovative approach to bring hope to those struggling with addiction."

Williams, who took over leadership of Beautiful People last year after the retirement of long-time executive director Jan Brunkhorst, accepted a $1,000 donation from the Warwick Valley Rotary Club.

Kahrs explained her initiative seeks to bring law enforcement and community organizations together to find viable treatment options for individuals seeking to reduce dependency with any substance including heroin, prescription drugs and alcohol.

A person can come to a participating law enforcement agency and ask for help, said Kahrs. They will be greeted with compassion and respect. Law enforcement will contact an ‘angel volunteer” to assist until a treatment option is found.

Angels help participants complete paperwork and contact an appropriate provider for treatment assistance. Meeting are safe and always take place at a participating police station. Kahrs said Lt. John Rader is coordinating training of Warwick police officers.

Kahrs added that the only requirement to become an angel is “a compassion to help those in need.” To complete the angel online application and select a training date, visit www.tricountycommunitypartnership.org/hope-not-handcuffs.