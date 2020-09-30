Orange County residents are saving big on their electricity bills - and helping the environment at the same time

If 2020 has shown us anything, it’s the power of community. Whether it’s wearing masks to protect others from COVID-19, or using reusable shopping bags to reduce the use of single use plastic.

Here’s another way that we can come together as a community to help the environment: community solar.

Solar energy is the most abundant renewable energy source. It’s the easiest to harvest and is completely natural. Anybody in the Hudson Valley who pays an electric bill can commit to lowering their carbon footprint by opting into community solar. And let’s be honest, what adult doesn’t have an electric bill?

Solstice is a community solar organization offering free solar subscriptions to customers of Orange & Rockland, Central Hudson and National Grid. You get a $100 Visa Card just for enrolling and there are no installations or additional costs. To enroll, visit solstice.us/ny or call (866) 826-1997 for more information.

Besides earning up to $100 for enrolling at no cost, there are multiple other exciting benefits of community solar.

No installation and no upfront costs

Almost half of American homeowners can’t install rooftop solar panels because of their roof structure or shade on their property, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. But with community solar, you don’t have to worry about that. There are no solar panels that need installation on your house; instead, you’ll subscribe to a community shared solar farm and electricity is produced at a discounted rate compared to your usual utility bill.

Cheaper bills AND energy independence

Who couldn’t use a cheaper bill? Especially right now as Americans are faced with the economic impact of COVID-19, saving money is a priority. Enrolling in community solar is an easy way to do so. With Solstice, community solar subscribers see an estimated 10% savings on their electricity bills. As an added bonus, you become energy independent by no longer relying on unstable global energy markets.

Renters can participate too - NOT just homeowners

It doesn’t matter if you live in an apartment, a condo, or a house, Solstice lets you enroll in community solar without any installations and without any additional costs. This means you don’t have to worry about your landlord approving it and you don’t have to install panels on your home.

Protecting our valley’s environment

Solar energy is a clean, renewable source, meaning it doesn’t produce pollutants like fossil fuels do. Fossil fuels contaminate our air and water resources, which harms our environment and impacts our health. We have so much nature to celebrate in the Hudson Valley, like the Shawangunk Mountains; it would be tragic to see anymore destruction to the environment. With community solar, you don’t have to worry about harming the environment at all.

