Operation Clean Sweep coming up

A community spring cleaning will be hosted and equipped by Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce on April 16-24. To aid the venture, they will provide free garbage bags, plastic gloves and safety vests at registration by their South St. caboose office. Other local groups will do special collections.

On April 23, at the Chase lot on South St., the Lions Club will collect rubber cleats, eye glasses and hearing aids and also, for a donation, do shredding. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence will collect cell phones. Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition and Warwick Police Department will have a drop-off site for unused pharmaceuticals.

Leo Kaytes Ford will collect and recycle motor oil at 145 Route 94 S., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., on April 23. The Computer Guy will take computers, no TVs or phones, for recycling, at 2 Overlook Dr., April 16-23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, call or email the Chamber: 845-986-2720; info@warwickcc.org.