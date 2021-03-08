Middletown. SUNY Orange mass vaccination site to arrive in coming weeks

A state-run, mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open at SUNY Orange in coming weeks, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on March 8.

The vaccination site will be located at the college’s Diana Physical Education Center: 9 East Conkling Ave. in Middletown.

“For weeks, I have asked the state for more COVID-19 vaccinations for Orange County residents,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said after the governor’s announcement. “Establishing a vaccination site at SUNY Orange is positive news and the college will serve as a great venue.

“The County Health Department and local healthcare providers have done a tremendous job vaccinating residents with a limited supply. Just last week, the county vaccinated more than 9,000 people,” he added. “The bottom line is that everyone who wants to be vaccinated should receive a dose.”

To reach a state-run clinic, Orange County residents have been driving to White Plains, New York City and beyond.

Details, including appointment scheduling and hours of operation, will be announced in coming days. The college cannot provide information regarding appointments or vaccine availability.

In addition to the SUNY Orange location, the Hudson Valley is getting an additional mass vaccination clinic at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz: 249 Libertyville Road in New Paltz.

For more information on where to find nearby vaccination appointments, visit our “Vaccine Resources” page.