Middletown. SUNY Orange earns military-friendly designation

For the fifth time in eight years, SUNY Orange has been named to the nationwide list of military-friendly schools by Viqtory Media, which measures and promotes organizations that invest in programs that improve the lives of veterans.

Through its program, Viqtory Media provides service members with ratings about post-military education and career opportunities. First published in 2009, the designation is awarded to those colleges, universities and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace military students and to dedicate resources to ensure their success in the classroom and after graduation.

The list will be included in the May issue of the company’s G.I. Jobs Magazine and can be found at militaryfriendly.com.

SUNY Orange was also listed as a military-friendly school in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018. To its nearly 300 veteran students, SUNY Orange offers a variety of services, including specialized academic advising, transfer counseling, transition assistance, personal counseling and accommodations for military students with disabilities. The college also provides a veterans resource center where students can meet recreationally, gather to study and support each other.

For more information, visit sunyorange.edu/veterans.