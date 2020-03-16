March 16, 2020: Cancellations

West Point Band

Due to the significant changes regarding the health risks associated with COVID-19, the following West Point Band performances have been cancelled for the safety and health of our patrons:

Saturday, March 21, “Serenade for Winds” at the Cadet Chapel in West Point.

Saturday, March 28, “Hindemith, Barfield, and Ticheli” at SUNY New Paltz’s Studley Hall in New Paltz.

For additional information please visit: https://www.westpoint.edu/coronavirus.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County

Like everyone, Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County is very concerned about the health of our friends, families, and neighbors. We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our community. Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and due to an abundance of caution, we are making changes for the best health and safety of all.

With that in mind, Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County is announcing the immediate suspension of all programming, events and volunteer activities for the remainder of March at this time. We will try our best to reschedule as many of these programs and events as possible.

Please check our website at www.CCEOrangeCounty.org and we will provide updates as soon as possible.

For more information call Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County at 845-344-1234 or visit our website at www.cceorangecounty.org.

Warwick Valley Empty Bowls fund raiser

The Warwick Valley Empty Bowls “Paint It Forward” fund raiser - originally scheduled for March 21 at Warwick Wine & Design - has been postponed due to the health situation. The information will be update when a new date has been determined.