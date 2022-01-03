Local Vaccine and Booster Guide

Orange County Department of Health Booster Clinics: The Orange County Department of Health is hosting Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccine clinics January 13 at SUNY Orange in Middletown, and January 14 at SUNY Orange in Newburgh. Registration is required, sign up at orangecountygov.com/2038/vaccine. Vaccines.gov: Visit vaccines.gov to search for local vaccines and booster appointments and type. CVS: Go to CVS.com and click “Covid-19 vaccines and boosters” to schedule a vaccine appointment near you. Walgreens: Go to walgreens.com and click “Schedule vaccine” to search for nearby appointments. Stop & Shop: Visit stopandshop.com and click “Pharmacy.” Then, under “COVID-19” vaccine, click “Learn more.” Then, click the link to the online scheduler, and search for nearby vaccines by zip code. Rite Aid: Visit riteaid.com and click “Schedule Free Vaccination” under “Covid-19 Vaccine Updates.” Fill out the form to find nearby availability.

What vaccines are available, and who is eligible?

Pfizer is available for ages 5 and up, given as two doses three weeks apart. For those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and at least 12 years old, a third primary shot is recommended at least 28 days after the second shot. The Pfizer vaccine is FDA approved.

Moderna is available for ages 18 and up, given as two doses four weeks apart. For those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and at least 18 years old, a third primary shot is recommended at least 28 days after the second shot.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is a single-dose vaccine available for ages 18 and up. However, the CDC announced preference for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over J&J in most situations due to rare, but serious risks associated with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. J&J may be considered over the other two options for those who are allergic to ingredients in the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or had a severe reaction after a dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.

What boosters are available, and who is eligible?

Pfizer boosters are available to those ages 16 and up six months after completing their primary vaccine series.

Moderna boosters are available to those ages 18 and up six months after completing the first two doses.

Those who initially received the J&J vaccine are eligible for a booster shot 2 months after their initial vaccination. Pfizer or Moderna boosters are preferred over the J&J booster in most situations.

Why are boosters recommended?

Although COVID-19 vaccines remain effective in preventing severe disease, studies suggest their effectiveness at preventing infection or severe illness wanes over time.

Data from clinical trials showed that a booster shot increased the immune response in trial participants who finished a Pfizer or Moderna primary series 6 months earlier or who received a J&J single-dose vaccine 2 months earlier. With an increased immune response, people should have improved protection against getting infected with COVID-19.

For Pfizer-BioNTech and J&J, clinical trials also showed that a booster shot helped prevent severe disease.

