Glenn Davis

Glenn Davis of Middletown, and formerly of Warwick, went home to the Lord on Feb. 25, 2020.

He is survived by his loving companion Dee Dee Wright; daughters: Courtney Davis, Shannon Allen and Melissa Allen; his wife, Patricia Davis; and grandsons Phillip and Jacob Dunn. He is also survived by sisters Alberta Kellum, Dot Tolbert, Pat Jones and Dee Ibrahim; sister-in-law Carla Harris; brothers Ronald Williams and Steven Caldwell; and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents Holman and Mattie Williams; birth mother Frances Davis; mother-in-law Ann Paige; sister-in-law Michele Paige; and brother Randy Harris.

Over the last several years Glenn was an active member of Second Baptist Church of Middletown. He participated in Bible study and Sunday School (where he often helped his buddy Min. Fuller teach). His Pastor Reverend Leroy Nole was with him even up until his last days in the hospital.

We will all miss Glenn but know as he often would say: "He is blessed and highly favored.

The memorial service will be held on March 7 at noon at Second Baptist Church, Middletown (845-343-4847).

The family asks that any love gifts or donations be submitted to Second Baptist Church in his name in lieu of flowers.