Enjoy some local fun this snowy weekend

Sing your heart out at Pine Island Tap House’s Open Mic Night

Friday, 7-10 p.m.

If you have a talent – singing, musician, band, comedian, poet, spoken word, etc. – head over to Pine Island Tap House Friday evening to get on the list for Open Mic Night. They welcome and support all types of first-timers and experienced artists alike. Sign-up starts at 6:30 and is free to the public. Even if you aren’t a performer, it’s bound to be a fun night.

Address: Pine Island Tap House 682 County Route 1, Suite B Pine Island, N.Y.

Rock out at Blue Arrow Farm

Saturday, 6-9 p.m.

Performing all of the classic hits from the Beatles, Steely Dan, Chicago, and Electric Light Orchestra, the JDA Project will be sure to check all of the music boxes this Saturday.

Address: Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd, Pine Island, N.Y.

Jazz it up at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

Saturday, 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

To celebrate the Allman Brothers Band’s 50th anniversary, catch Big Band of Brothers at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. Jaimoe, Sammy Miller and The Congregation will be performing Allman Brothers hits with special guests Lamar Williams Jr. and Roosevelt Collier.

Address: Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Hwy, Sugar Loaf, N.Y.

Kick off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early

Sunday, 1 - 5 p.m.

Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society is hosting Celtic Day this Sunday, complete with live music by the Hooley Shooters, Irish dance performances, corned beef and cabbage, drinks, and raffles. Cost is $15 per person, $30 per family of four.

Address: Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443, 40 Mountain Lakes Road. Greenwood Lake N.Y.

