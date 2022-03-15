District attorney and police chiefs warn about teen vaping ODs

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler and Town of Crawford Police Chief Dominick Blasko, speaking on behalf of the Police Chiefs’ Association of Orange County, issued a warning to Orange County residents that there has been a recent alarming increase in Orange County High School students needing medical attention because they have ingested a variety of substances, including synthetic marijuana, commonly called “K2” or “spice”, substances purporting to contain THC or CBD oils, and other synthetic substances being ingested with electronic-cigarettes or “E- cigarettes”.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, E-cigarettes are sometimes called “e-cigs,” “vapes,” “e-hookahs,” “vape pens,” and “electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS).” Some e-cigarettes are disposable and look like regular cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Some look like USB flash drives, pens, and other everyday items. Based on the recent uptick in overdoses for teenagers who are vaping, it is apparent that high concentrations or other dangerous substances have been introduced into the substances these high schoolers are ingesting.

“For every parent and educator the health and safety of children and teenagers is of paramount importance,” said District Attorney Hoovler. “It is imperative that young people be warned about dangerous substances by adults that they trust, and that responsible adults be vigilant in ensuring that those in their care are safe.”

“Medical emergencies because of the ingestion of high concentrations of THC and other substances through vaping or ingesting edibles is becoming an unfortunate trend in our schools and communities,” said Chief Blasko. “These alarming number of THC related medical emergencies should be a wakeup call for parents to further educate themselves and have blunt discussions with young people about these dangerous and unregulated substances. “