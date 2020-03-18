COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens at Anthony Wayne Recreation Area

A new Coronavirus mobile testing site is currently accepting patients by appointment only at the Anthony Wayne Recreation Area in Bear Mountain, right off exit 17 on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

The location straddles the border of Orange and Rockland Counties.

According to officials from the New York State Department of Health, Orange or Rockland County residents can get an appointment to be tested by calling the Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 1-888-364-3065.

When calling the hotline, individuals provide their information (such as name and age) and are asked a series of questions, such as whether they are symptomatic, have preexisting conditions, or have come in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

After the call is completed, the individual’s information is put into a system, and after review, the Department of Health calls the person back with next steps regarding potential appointment information. As of right now, testing is being prioritized for those considered to be high-risk.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those groups include individuals over age 60 and people with underlying medical conditions.