Orange County will be distributing free COVID-19 tests at Fei Tan College in Middletown this Saturday, January 8.

Tests will be handed out drive-thru-style at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cars are instructed to use the lower entrance across from 140 Monhagen Avenue and follow the signs posted to enter the drive-thru.

During the last distribution of free tests on Thursday, January 6, the County’s supply was depleted within the first 30 minutes of the event.