Coronavirus Watch

Updated Wednesday, March 11, 6:45 p.m.

The COVID-19 toll:

Worldwide: More than 120,000 cases, more than 4,300 deaths

U.S.: More than 1,000 cases, 37 states, 31 deaths

New York State: 212 cases, 0 deaths

NYC: 53 cases, 0 deaths

Quote of the Day: "It is ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu." Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes Health

Global Pandemic - World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus officially declared the novel coronavirus outbreak to be a global pandemic, meaning the disease is crossing international boundaries and affecting a large number of people. The organization has not declared a pandemic since 2009, when the new strain of the H1N1 influenza was spreading globally.

Six months of coronavirus? - New York City could be dealing with the coronavirus outbreak through September, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference at City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

“For six months we could be going through this and trying to achieve some kind of normalcy,” said de Blasio. “I want people to see that and acclimate themselves so we can help them understand the battle ahead — because they need to be a part of it.”

At the time of the press conference, de Blasio announced that there were 53 confirmed cases in the city. He said the city would not continue to report on individual cases because the volume has grown too large. With the exception that, if a notable city figure tests positive for the disease — as was the case with the head of the New York and New Jersey Port Authority — the information will be released.

Hour-by-hour - The mayor was clear in that the city will be making decisions about things such as school closings and event cancellations on a case-by-case basis. He said he was reticent in going to extreme measures because of the unintended consequences those actions could have. For example, he said closing schools would be a huge disruption for families who depend on schools for care and nutrition for their children. Additionally, he said missing students missing months of education would be extremely harmful.

"We’re going to do this day by day and hour by hour,” he said. He said he understood that people are feeling anxiety and would want definitive answers on what will happen as the virus continues to spread, but the mayor he could not do that.

“We have to become comfortable with the fact that uncertainty is a part of life,” he said. “It’s not black and white...it’s going to be nuanced, difficult and prolonged.”

SUNY and CUNY - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that, starting March 19, classes at the state and city public universities, which have a total enrollment of more than 900,000, would be held mostly online.

Marlene Meyerson JCC - The Upper West Side community center announced in a statement that it would be closed March 11 and 12 "in order to do a thorough and deep hospital-grade sanitizing of our building." According to the statement, posted online, a child who was in a program at the Amsterdam Avenue facility on Saturday night, March 8, later tested positive for COVID-19, along with her mother. From the statement: "Both mother and child are currently asymptomatic and doing well, and we appreciate their quick and honest communication with us. All parents with children in that program have been directly notified of the specific situation."

March Madness - The NCAA announced that the weeks-long men's and women's college basketball tournaments, among the most popular sporting events in the country every year, would be played without fans in attendance. "I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. "While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States."

Where to check for the latest updates on this fast-moving story:

World Health Organization (WHO):

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC):

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

NYC Health:

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/health/health-topics/coronavirus.page