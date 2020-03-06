Celtic happenings. Other events to keep your Irish eyes smiling

If parades aren't your thing, here are some other ways to celebrate the Irish in you:

Emish Plays Pennings Farm for St. Patrick’s Day

Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94, Warwick, Sunday, March 15, 3 to 6 p.m.

Grab your kin to dance and sing-along to a farm and family celebration of epic leprechaun proportion. The pub and grill, indoor beer garden, and farm market will all be open for noshing, sloshing, and shopping. Whether it’s hard cider, wine, or craft beer that allows you to toast to Saint Patrick, Pennings Farm has your drink of choice.

www.eventbrite.com/e/emish-plays-pennings-farm-to-celebrate-st-patricks-day

www.facebook.com/events/569379853607503

Celtic Cider Celebration at Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard, 2241 Albany Post, Walden, Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Head to Angry Orchard’s Innovation Cider House for a delicious cider-infused food from Amuzae and pair it with one of Angry Orchard’s exclusive Cider House styles. Test your luck with contests, enjoy Celtic music, cider, food and more.

www.facebook.com/events/521934535405319/

St. Pat’s Ramble & Run for the Gold

Village of Montgomery, Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m:

Join the eighth annual Run for the Gold 5K Run/Walk sponsored by Angry Orchard & Copperfield’s Pub. In addition to the 5K, kids can participate in The Rainbow Dash, a quarter-mile fun run for children ages 8 and under which will begin promptly at 9:40 a.m., prior to the 5K.

stpatsramblemontgomeryny.com/run-for-the-gold-5k-race/