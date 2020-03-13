Cancellations

Town of Tuxedo

According to Supervisor Ken English, the Town of Tuxedo is taking serious precautions in halting the spread of COVID-19. Town Hall is open but please Do Not Enter the Town Hall Building unannounced. If you call the office we will make appropriate arrangements. We are hopeful we can take care of your needs over the phone, by email or by regular mail. If your business requires personal attention, Town Hall is open but we ask you to be considerate upon entering. If you’re sick, please stay home. This pertains to all Town Departments: Town Clerk, Court/Traffic Tickets, Planning, Zoning, Building, Assessor, and Town Supervisor. Documents can be left in the drop box to the right of the front door. Please check our website www.tuxedogov.org for information regarding public meetings of the Town Board, Planning and Zoning Boards. Wishing all a safe resolution to this grave emergency.

Tuxedo Town Hall Main Number: 845-351-4411

Town of Warwick

According to Supervisor Michael Sweeton, Town offices are open for business, public surfaces are cleaned daily, hand sanitizer is available and staff is ready to serve you. Our transportation system of buses are cleaned every day and common surfaces wiped down so the public should feel confident in traveling via the bus system. We will continue to place updates on our Facebook page and www.townofwarwick.org.

We are in touch daily with Orange County Emergency Management and have implemented recommendations by suspending meetings of our Senior Clubs until the end of March and also any groups of 20 or more that meet in Town facilities.

Avoiding large group gatherings of more than 500 people is something we all can do with minimum effect on daily life. We must remember, however, that our local small businesses need to be supported as many won’t survive having no business for weeks or months; use commonsense precautions, but please support these neighbors in our Villages and Town.

Town of Monroe Court

Effective immediately, the court is not open to the public during office hours. If you are required to pay a fine, you can:

1) Mail your payment to: Town of Monroe Court, 17 Lake Street, Monroe, NY 10950

(No personal checks will be accepted)

2) Pay online at govpaynow.com.

3) Call us at 845-783-1900 #3 with your credit card information.

If you have questions, please contact us at 845-783-1900 extension 3.

Town of Monroe Court

The Centers for Disease Control have advised people to take precautions in light of the COVJD-19 virus (coronavirus) situation and have noted that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.

In an effort to protect all, the Town of Monroe Court asks that you follow these guidelines:

You should not enter the courthouse if you:

• Have flu-like symptoms; or

• Have been in any of the following countries within the last 14 days: China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran; or

• Reside or have had close contact with anyone who has been in one of the countries listed above within the last 14 days· or

• Have been directed to quarantine, isolate or self-monitor at home for the coronavirus by any doctor, hospital or health agency; or

• Have been diagnosed with, or have had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

lf you fit into any of the above categories, you should not enter the courthouse.

If you have a scheduled court appearance, or you are otherwise required to appear

at the Court and you are unable because of the guidelines listed above, you with not be penalized for your absence provided:

• if you are represented by an attorney, your attorney promptly contacts the Court.

• if you are an attorney, or you are not represented by an attorney, you promptly call the Court at 845-783-1900 ext. 3.

If you do not fit into the above categories but wish to adjourn your Court appearance due to corona virus concerns, please. contact the Court at 845-783-1900 ext. 3.

Orange County Clerk

COVID-19 reduced services effective Monday, March 16:

DMV Services:

• Orange County Residents Only

• License and Registrations that expire in less than 4 weeks

• No Permit testing EXCEPT CDL

• No EDL or Real ID

• Orange County Dealers Only

Free online public search access through IQS

Recording Land Records:

• E-Recording is strongly encouraged through one of our e-recording partners

Simplifile

EPN-Partners

CSC-INGEO

Indecomm

• Receiving Window will be open from 9am-11am with a 3transaction limit

Court Papers:

• Mail in motions and requests for copies

• Court Papers Window open from 9am-11am

Pistols: Mail in only. No walk ins

Passports: No services

Statement from The Archdiocese of New York on Mass Attendance

In light of the serious health risks to vulnerable populations, and mindful of the instructions of medical professionals, the Archdiocese of New York has urged the faithful to use their prudential judgment on whether or not to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days during the coronavirus outbreak. This is in keeping with the teaching of the Church, which has always exempted those with serious medical issues which would prohibit them from attending Mass, as well as for all people in times of general emergencies. This is especially true during this coronavirus outbreak, particularly for adults over the age of 60, people with underlying medical conditions, and family members of such individuals, who should take special care in discerning the best course of action.

At this time, while Mass will continue to be offered publicly in most cases, contingent on emergency restrictions regarding large gatherings. Those who do attend Mass are reminded that they should follow the guidelines in place, such as receiving Holy Communion reverently in the hand, not receiving the Precious Blood, being sure to wash hands/use sanitizer before and after Mass, and avoiding physical contact with or close proximity to other persons.

Those who are unable to attend Mass can follow the Mass on radio, television, or online where possible. Mass from Saint Patrick’s Cathedral will be broadcast and available on many cable systems via the Catholic Faith Network and its website, livestreamed on the Saint Patrick’s Cathedral website, and broadcast on radio on The Catholic Channel of Sirius XM (Channel 129).

Florida Public Library cancel programs

Due to concerns about the Covid-19 virus, Florida Public Library has announced the cancellation of all library program through April 5. No overdue fines will accrue or be charged during this period. The library plans to maintain regular hours, but patrons are advised to check our website www.floridapubliclibrary.org for the latest information. Some library materials, including board games, Launchpads, Nintendos and literacy kits will not be available for circulation and the selection of beloved toys in the Children’s Room are now on vacation for their spring break. Until further notice, no used books or other materials will be accepted as donations.

Patrons are encouraged to stay at home if they are sick. FPL staff will be available on previously scheduled days, March 20, 22 and 31 and April 1, to assist library users with the 2020 Census. As always, give library staff a call at (845) 651-7659 or email fpl@rcls.org for help and information.

The Friends of Sterling Forest

The Friends of Sterling Forest regret to inform you that the Lecture: “Body & Brain” scheduled for Sunday, March 15, and the hike on Iona Island scheduled for Sunday, March 22, have been cancelled. They will be rescheduled at a later date. Phone: 845-351-5907.

Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra

From GNSO President George M. Levy: It is with great disappointment that I must write and advise that the March 14 concert must be postponed to a date yet to be determined. As the coronavirus spreads, it is not in the best interest of our patrons to hold the concert at this time. We have always been aware that the health and safety of all of us must be our paramount consideration.

I would say that at this point we will not be asking our patrons to donate their tickets or giving any refunds since we plan on rescheduling this concert at a later date. If that does not happen for any reason, we will deal with that issue at the proper time. Online: www.newburghsymphony.org

Warwick Valley Community Center

Cancelled: March 14 Free Community Dinner

Cancelled: March 14 Carnival Puppet Workshop Going online

Postponed: March 16 Writers and Storytellers Workshops

845-986-6422

Warwick Town Democratic Committee

According to Dixie Comeau from the Town of Warwick Democratic Committee, the candidate meet and greet at Baird's Tavern, scheduled for Sunday, March 22, is cancelled. It will be rescheduled when it is safe for public gatherings. 631-495-2749

Seward/Mapes Homestead Restoration

The fund raiser to benefit the Seward/Mapes Homestead Restoration in the Village of Florida, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at the Florida Senior Center, has been cancelled due to recent coronavirus alerts in Orange County and elsewhere, according to Roger Dowd (rfdowd@hvc.rr.com).

Excelsior Hose Co. No. 1 St. Patrick’s Corned Beef Dinner

According to Heather M. Gardner from the Warwick Fire Department’s Auxiliary, the 22nd Annual St. Patrick’s Corned Beef Dinner schedule for Sunday, March 15, has been cancelled. “We will continue to monitor the situation carefully and if an opportunity presents itself in the near future we hope to reschedule the event.”

Highland Mills United Methodist Church

The pancake breakfast scheduled for Saturday, March 28, has been cancelled.

Editor's note: This list will be updated as information becomes available.