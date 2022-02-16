Black Dirt Scholarship announced by Pine Island Chamber of Commerce

The Black Dirt Scholarship Fund, created in 2012, awards students seeking to further their education in three areas: 1) Agricultural/Equestrian Studies 2) Culinary Arts/Hospitality Industry 3) Arts and Sciences.

Applicants must demonstrate a commitment to, and involvement in, community volunteer service or community work experience. They must be a resident of the Town of Warwick and either a high school senior who will graduate in June 2022, or a student at any stage of a post-secondary education at an accredited educational facility. Applications must be postmarked no later than Monday, April 22, 2022.The Black Dirt Scholarship application is available for download at www.pineislandny.com/black-dirt-scholarship/

Since its founding in 1961, the mission of the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce has been to promote prosperity in the business community, support and enhance the uniqueness of the region, and to enrich the lives of all residents through community spirit and cooperation.