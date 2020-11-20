Area karate instructor awarded 8th degree black belt

Grandmaster Doug Cook, owner and head instructor of the Chosun Taekwondo Academy in Warwick, was recently awarded the 8th degree Black Belt from the Chang Moo Kwan in South Korea.

The honor, attained by very few in the martial arts community, was based on his literary contributions to the art with four best-selling books on taekwondo to his credit, seminars taught, a school professionally run for 23 years, his presidency of the United States Taekwondo Association, nine martial pilgrimages to South Korea, a special recognition award presented to him by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea at its embassy in Washington, DC, years of community service and his ongoing physical practice.

Cook commented by stating, “I am immeasurably humbled to be awarded this high rank. When I began training in taekwondo decades ago, I never thought I would live long enough or prove worthy of earning it. Dreams do come true if you persevere.”

Cook expressed appreciation to Grandmaster Ellen Rachlin and Grandmaster Martin Marcus for their recommendations and to his mentor in South Korea, Grandmaster Kyu Hyun Lee, an original member of the Chang Moo Kwan, for his encouragement.

Unlike the vast majority of martial arts schools that cater mainly to children, the Chosun Taekwondo Academy, established in 1997 and located at 60 Galloway Road in Warwick, boasts an unusually high percentage of adult students due to a traditional curriculum that focuses on self-defense, martial arts philosophy and meditation.

The academy also features classes in hatha yoga and qigong, all taught by seasoned, adult black belt instructors.

For more information on the programs offered at the Chosun Taekwondo Academy call (845) 986-2288, or visit their website at www.chosuntkd.com.