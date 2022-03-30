WV Gardeners gather for lunch, awards and spring celebration

The Warwick Valley Gardeners, celebrating spring and 30 years of community service, held their Spring Luncheon at the Landmark Inn. The new executive board for 2022-2024 was installed and service awards presented to long time members. Many garden club members and seven of the club’s past presidents attended.

Warwick Valley Gardeners’ activities include maintaining nine community gardens, awarding academic scholarships, garden therapy for seniors, Arbor Day planting, library book donations and working with youth gardeners. The club is entirely supported by donations and fundraisers which include an annual garden tour and barn sale,

Members have adopted the motto: Keeping Warwick Beautiful One Flower at a Time and they welcome new members. If interested in the club’s activities, consult the website www.warwickgardeners.com.