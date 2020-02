Chester. The Winter Music Series at Rushing Duck Brewing Co. continues from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays with Four Lights, a new band out of New Jersey playing instrumental jazz/rock, on Feb. 20. Rushing Duck, located at 1 Battiato Lane in Chester, will open at 4 p.m. Coming up are the Tonebenders Trio on March 5, Eric Bender and the Mashers on March 19 and Mary Hood on April 2. For more information call 845-610-5440.