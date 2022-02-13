Watercolor exhibit “Outside the Lines” at the library

Marcy Talbot, of the Warwick Art League,will exhibit her artwork, “Outside the Lines”, at the Albert Wisner Public Library in Warwick in March. The assemblage of watercolor, mixed medium paintings and prints aims for “whimsy in uncertain times.”
Talbot is an instructor in watercolor painting, drawing, and arts and crafts and community liaison for the Warwick Art League.
Warwick Art League Press Release
Marcy Talbot’s Exhibit & Sale @ AWPL (Mar 2022)
