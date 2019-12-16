x
Warwick Valley Quilters' Guild celebrates at annual luncheon

Warwick /
16 Dec 2019 | 04:19
    Warwick Valley Quilters' Guild's newly inducted officers (from left): Trish Herskee, Pattie Whelan, Irene Weiss, Janet Miller, Barbara Lindsell, Mary Kirchoff, Judy Veltidi and Eda Steinman. ( Provided photos)
    President Mary Kirchoff (right) was gifted a signature quilt from the members as thanks for her service. She is pictured with Janet Miller.
    Kim Regensdorfer (right) accepted "comfort bags" made by guild members for foster children to use in times of transition. She is pictured with Anne Sigler, guild member and project coordinator. ( Photo provided)

The Warwick Valley Quilters' Guild celebrated its annual luncheon on Dec. 10 at the Town of Warwick Senior Center.

The 2020 board members were inducte, and President Mary Kirchoff was gifted a signature quilt from the members as thanks for her service.

Representing the Orange County Department of Social Services, Kim Regensdorfer accepted "comfort bags" made by guild members for foster children to use in times of transition.

For information about guild membership, service projects, workshops and programs, visit WarwickValleyqg.org.