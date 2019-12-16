Warwick Valley Quilters' Guild celebrates at annual luncheon

The Warwick Valley Quilters' Guild celebrated its annual luncheon on Dec. 10 at the Town of Warwick Senior Center.

The 2020 board members were inducte, and President Mary Kirchoff was gifted a signature quilt from the members as thanks for her service.

Representing the Orange County Department of Social Services, Kim Regensdorfer accepted "comfort bags" made by guild members for foster children to use in times of transition.

For information about guild membership, service projects, workshops and programs, visit WarwickValleyqg.org.