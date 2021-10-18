Warwick Valley High School Drama Club announces 2021-2022 season

The Warwick Valley High School Drama Club will perform its annual productions live in the high school’s theater this year once again.

This fall, on Nov. 4 - 6, the Drama Club will present the new comedy “Suite Surrender.”

The story behind ‘Suite Surrender’

The time is 1942, and two of Hollywood’s biggest divas have descended upon the luxurious Palm Beach Royale Hotel with assistants, luggage, and their legendary feud with one another in tow. Everything seems to be in order for their wartime performance, that is until they are somehow assigned to the same suite.

Mistaken identities, overblown egos, double entendres and a lap dog named Mr. Boodles round out this hilarious riot of a love note to the classic farces of the 30s and 40s.

Directing the production is Ruth Trovato, a French teacher in the high school.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Coming the weekend of March 18–19, 2022 is the return of the hilariously gruesome musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” which hasn’t been performed in the high school since 2010.

“Little Shop of Horrors,” with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and book by Howard Ashman, follows the story of a hapless florist shop worker who raises a ferocious talking plant that feeds on human blood and flesh, a helpless woman who just can’t find the right guy, a greedy flower shop owner and a sadistic dentist. Put all of these great characters together along with the now classic score, and you have an evening of macabre fun.

Returning to direct the musical is drama club advisor, Nick DiLeo. Joining him once again are Donna Nestor as producer, Beth Maisonet as choreographer, Noreen Hanson as vocal and musical director and Rocco Manno and the WVHS Set Design Class as set creators.

The Audrey 2 puppets are created by local artists Anna Thomas and Yvonne Bel-Blatt.

Ticket information for both shows will be released as performance dates draw near. Both productions will follow strict COVID protocols, which will also be released with ticket information.

To contact the Drama Club, please email them at wvhsdramaclub@wvcsd.org.