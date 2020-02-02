Warwick. Tom Paxton and the Don Juans in concert one day only in March

Join the Warwick Historical Society on Sunday, March 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. for a special, one-time-only concert performance by legendary Tom Paxton and the Don Juans to support the Warwick Historical Society in the Old School Baptist Meeting House, the picturesque white church in the middle of the Village of Warwick.

Known as a prominent folk music influencer, Paxton has been entertaining audiences for decades. He has performed around the world and is considered an icon and inspiration for generations in the music industry.

Tickets are $40 per person and have been on sale since Monday, Feb 3, for members of the society, and Monday, Feb. 17, for non-members while supplies last.

The Warwick Historical Society is a 501C3 non-profit, dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of the Town of Warwick, in existence since 1906. The Society is 100 percent supported by memberships, donations, grants, charitable giving and fund raising.

For more information about the Warwick Historical Society and the Tom Paxton concert, visit www.whsny.org, Facebook.com/whsny.org, or call 845-986-3236.