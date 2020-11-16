Warwick. ‘Revolution at Warwick’ wins award

The Greater Hudson Heritage Network awarded its 2020 Award for Excellence to Pure Necessity: Revolution at Warwick at a virtual conference held in late October.

Written by Deputy Town Historian Sue Gardner, the book tells the true story of the community during the late eighteenth century.

‘In accepting the award, Gardner noted that, “This twenty-year project was greatly helped along by many volunteers, who assisted with finding the primary source documents. I had the honor of pulling them together as the stories began to tell themselves but could not have done it without the support of dozens of others over the years. Now we can better honor the astonishing and rich legacy of our Founding Generation.”

The book is available locally at Frazzleberries and the Warwick Historical Society, as well as on Amazon.